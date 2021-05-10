Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.72

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 1551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

CENTA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 285,876 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 212,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 63.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

