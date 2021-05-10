Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Cerner by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.75. 114,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,612. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

