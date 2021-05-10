Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $21.27 million and $1.02 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00086577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00065766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.24 or 0.00810265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00107144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.71 or 0.09302287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050305 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

