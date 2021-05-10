Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$7.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$6.74. 775,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,065. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.