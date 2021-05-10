Chatham Lodging Trust to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLDT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

CLDT stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $648.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

