ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,849 shares of company stock worth $2,713,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.