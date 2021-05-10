ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Lowered to $28.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.22.

CCXI stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $729.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,886. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 42.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

