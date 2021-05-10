Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,246 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,426.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,473.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,406.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 170.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $888.62 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

