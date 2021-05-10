Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend payment by 73.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 308,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,050. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $118.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total value of $576,140.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,275.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,704 shares of company stock worth $5,479,593. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

