ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.53. 1,302,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,629. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

