Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.88 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.83. 1,391,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,026. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,360 shares of company stock worth $7,465,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.