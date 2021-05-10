Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 87.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 110,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Church & Dwight by 17.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.3% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

