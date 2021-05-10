Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.76 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.27.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.18. 1,761,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $263.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.