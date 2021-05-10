Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.01.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

