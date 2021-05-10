Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.79.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$791.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$16.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

