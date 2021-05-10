Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.79.
Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$791.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$16.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
