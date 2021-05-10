Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $360.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.20. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

