Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.71. 381,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,785,713. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

