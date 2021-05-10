Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $226.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

