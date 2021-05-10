Citigroup Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $72.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.57.

FL opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

