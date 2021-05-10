Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $280.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FVRR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $12.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.36. 20,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.20 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.31. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.