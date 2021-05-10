Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 171,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

