Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.50

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 213034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.