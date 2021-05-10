City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.06.

CIO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.31. 637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.82 million, a PE ratio of -1,133.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

