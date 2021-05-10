Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.90 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. 318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,684. Civeo has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $243.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,363 shares of company stock worth $4,669,960 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

