Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $75.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

