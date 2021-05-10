Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $375.40 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total transaction of $19,427,300.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,460,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,605 shares of company stock worth $75,365,936. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

