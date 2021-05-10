Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $503.84 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.08. The firm has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

