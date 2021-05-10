Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 250 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

