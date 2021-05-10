Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,266.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

