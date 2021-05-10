Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $33.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

