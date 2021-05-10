Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 164,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,383. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $625.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

