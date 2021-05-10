Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of CLH opened at $94.39 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $855,435.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock worth $2,340,870 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 783,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,648,000 after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $46,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

