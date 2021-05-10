Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

