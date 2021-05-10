Clever DeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52,204.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $52,204.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $4.68 or 0.00008169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00249339 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.60 or 0.01200773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.96 or 0.00755000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,182.49 or 0.99714636 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

