CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME opened at $202.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

