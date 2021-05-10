Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $671,335 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

