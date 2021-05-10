Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 181.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $53,286.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $671,335. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

