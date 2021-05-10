Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,169 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $50,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.43. 30,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,366. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

