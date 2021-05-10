Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant reported strong first-quarter 2021 results, which reflected robust performance across segments including Healthcare as well as Communications, Media and Technology. Steady growth in manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities clients offset weakness in retail and consumer goods, and travel and hospitality clients. Moreover, acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities, clientele and international prospects. The company is witnessing strength in high quality, lower cost technology services including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. However, lackluster spending by large banks and ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.74. 71,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,366. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

