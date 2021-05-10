Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $220.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.47 and its 200 day moving average is $252.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

