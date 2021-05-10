Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 384,597 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,267,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.63 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $117.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

