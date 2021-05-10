Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.