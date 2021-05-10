Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,953,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,094,000 after purchasing an additional 223,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.