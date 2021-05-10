Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

CHRS opened at $14.32 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

