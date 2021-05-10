Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 5.3%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.10. 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 501,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $776.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.