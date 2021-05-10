Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 5.3%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.10. 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 501,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $776.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.