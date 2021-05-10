Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myomo in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.54). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

MYO stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Myomo has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Myomo during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Myomo during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Myomo during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Myomo by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

