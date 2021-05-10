CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Million

Brokerages predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post sales of $10.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the lowest is $5.52 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $28.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 million to $32.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.84 million, with estimates ranging from $29.44 million to $54.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%.

CLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

