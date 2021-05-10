Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 193,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,472. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
