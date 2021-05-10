Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 193,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,472. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

