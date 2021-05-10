Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.