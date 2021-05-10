Comerica Bank Buys 2,351 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $144.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

